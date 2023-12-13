Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) and Howard Bison (1-9) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 69-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cincinnati, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Bearcats enter this matchup on the heels of a 69-47 win over Xavier on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 69, Howard 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' best win this season came in a 71-60 victory on November 19 over the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.

The Bearcats have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 51) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 166) on November 25

69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 323) on December 10

76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 333) on December 1

81-62 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 335) on November 15

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Destiny Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG%

6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG% Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Braylyn Milton: 4.5 PTS, 21.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 65.8 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 134th in college basketball) and have a +31 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.