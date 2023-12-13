How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Howard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Howard Bison (1-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati vs. Howard Scoring Comparison
- The Bison score 9.7 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Bearcats allow (61.9).
- Cincinnati's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.2 points.
- The Bearcats average 65.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bison allow.
- When Cincinnati scores more than 59.6 points, it is 5-1.
- Howard is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
- This year the Bearcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison concede.
- The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 7.1 lower than the Bearcats have conceded.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG%
- Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Braylyn Milton: 4.5 PTS, 21.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Kentucky
|W 65-41
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|12/1/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 76-52
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/10/2023
|Xavier
|W 69-47
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/13/2023
|Howard
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/21/2023
|Siena
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.