The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Howard Bison (1-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

The Bison score 9.7 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Bearcats allow (61.9).

Cincinnati's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.2 points.

The Bearcats average 65.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bison allow.

When Cincinnati scores more than 59.6 points, it is 5-1.

Howard is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

This year the Bearcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison concede.

The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 7.1 lower than the Bearcats have conceded.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Destiny Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG%

6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG% Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Braylyn Milton: 4.5 PTS, 21.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

Cincinnati Schedule