The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Howard Bison (1-9) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison score 9.7 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Bearcats allow (61.9).
  • Cincinnati's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 52.2 points.
  • The Bearcats average 65.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 59.6 the Bison allow.
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 59.6 points, it is 5-1.
  • Howard is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • This year the Bearcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison concede.
  • The Bison's 31.7 shooting percentage is 7.1 lower than the Bearcats have conceded.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG%
  • Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Braylyn Milton: 4.5 PTS, 21.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Kentucky W 65-41 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
12/1/2023 Tennessee State W 76-52 Fifth Third Arena
12/10/2023 Xavier W 69-47 Fifth Third Arena
12/13/2023 Howard - Fifth Third Arena
12/17/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/21/2023 Siena - Fifth Third Arena

