Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ross County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ross County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ross County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chillicothe High School at Greenup County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Greenup, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.