How to Watch Toledo vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (5-4) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have hit.
- In games Toledo shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 352nd.
- The Rockets record 79.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 80 the Thundering Herd give up.
- Toledo is 3-1 when scoring more than 80 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged away from home (82.1).
- The Rockets surrendered 74.4 points per game last season at home, which was three fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Toledo performed better in home games last year, draining 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|L 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
