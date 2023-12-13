The Toledo Rockets (5-4) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have hit.

In games Toledo shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 352nd.

The Rockets record 79.8 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 80 the Thundering Herd give up.

Toledo is 3-1 when scoring more than 80 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged away from home (82.1).

The Rockets surrendered 74.4 points per game last season at home, which was three fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, Toledo performed better in home games last year, draining 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule