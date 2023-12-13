The Toledo Rockets (5-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Marshall matchup.

Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Toledo has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Marshall has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this season.

