The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Marshall Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Toledo vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
66th 81.3 Points Scored 74.0 206th
296th 76.7 Points Allowed 81.2 341st
356th 26.3 Rebounds 34.2 149th
263rd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.3 98th
283rd 6.0 3pt Made 6.5 256th
151st 13.8 Assists 15.2 81st
167th 11.7 Turnovers 13.2 267th

