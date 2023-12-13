The Toledo Rockets (5-4) are favored by 8.5 points against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 159.5 points.

Toledo vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -8.5 159.5

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 159.5 points four times.

Toledo has an average total of 156.9 in its outings this year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rockets are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Toledo has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Rockets have played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.

Toledo has a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Toledo vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 4 44.4% 79.8 153.6 77.1 157.1 156.1 Marshall 2 25% 73.8 153.6 80.0 157.1 155.5

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets average 79.8 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 80.0 the Thundering Herd allow.

Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 80.0 points.

Toledo vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 6-3-0 1-0 4-5-0 Marshall 2-6-0 1-1 3-5-0

Toledo vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Marshall 13-1 Home Record 15-2 10-4 Away Record 9-5 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

