In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Austin Czarnik to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Czarnik has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Czarnik recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 6-3 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:03 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:17 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 6-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

