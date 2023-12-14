Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - December 14
The Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report, including Boone Jenner, ahead of a Thursday, December 14 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) at Scotiabank Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Erik Gudbranson
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Out
|Illness
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Joseph Woll
|G
|Out
|Ankle
|Matthew Knies
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Mark Giordano
|D
|Out
|Finger
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out For Season
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 87 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- Columbus allows 3.5 goals per game (105 total), which ranks 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -18, they are 27th in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto ranks 11th in the league with 90 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- Its goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|6.5
