A matchup featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) host the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5).

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.5 goals per game (105 in total), 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 87 goals this season (2.9 per game), 16th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 28 1 20 21 10 12 - Boone Jenner 29 13 5 18 10 12 55.7% Kirill Marchenko 28 9 8 17 8 18 40.7% Adam Fantilli 30 8 8 16 8 13 41.9% Dmitri Voronkov 24 6 9 15 2 3 45.5%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 83 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs rank 12th in the NHL with 90 goals scored (3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players