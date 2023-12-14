The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) are lopsided favorites when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5) on Thursday, December 14. The Maple Leafs are -275 on the moneyline to win against the Blue Jackets (+220) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

In 15 of 26 matches this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have won 59.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-9).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 26 games this season, with eight upset wins (30.8%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter, Toronto has put together a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Columbus has five games this season playing as the underdog by +220 or longer, and is 1-4 in those contests.

Blue Jackets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fantilli 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-189) Kirill Marchenko 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+140) Zachary Werenski 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-154)

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 2-8 6-3-1 6.4 3.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.40 2.80 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.90 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.90 3.00 5 23.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

