Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs on December 14, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Nylander, Zachary Werenski and others in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Werenski's 21 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has put up one goal and 20 assists in 28 games.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kirill Marchenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Columbus' Kirill Marchenko is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists).
Marchenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Nylander has been a top contributor on Toronto this season, with 36 points in 26 games.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|7
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|11
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.