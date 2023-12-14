The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics (17-5) on Thursday, December 14 at TD Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Celtics took down the Cavaliers 120-113 Tuesday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to the victory with a team-high 25 points. Donovan Mitchell notched 29 points in the Cavaliers' loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

