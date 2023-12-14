How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) on December 14, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.5%).
- Cleveland is 11-6 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 110.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 109 the Celtics give up.
- Cleveland is 9-6 when it scores more than 109 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers score 109.4 points per game at home, 2.4 fewer points than away (111.8). Defensively they concede 110.5 per game, 0.4 fewer points than on the road (110.9).
- At home Cleveland is allowing 110.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than it is away (110.9).
- The Cavaliers average 1.5 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.3).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.