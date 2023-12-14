Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) on December 14, 2023 at TD Garden.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Cleveland is 11-6 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 19th.

The Cavaliers score an average of 110.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 109 the Celtics give up.

Cleveland is 9-6 when it scores more than 109 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers score 109.4 points per game at home, 2.4 fewer points than away (111.8). Defensively they concede 110.5 per game, 0.4 fewer points than on the road (110.9).

The Cavaliers average 1.5 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.3).

Cavaliers Injuries