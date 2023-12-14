Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Prop bets for Sprong in that upcoming Red Wings-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Sprong has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 13:16 on the ice per game.

Sprong has a goal in seven games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sprong has registered a point in a game 17 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sprong has an assist in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Sprong goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sprong Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 2 19 Points 1 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

