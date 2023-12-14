Ivan Provorov Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs - December 14
Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for Provorov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ivan Provorov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Provorov Season Stats Insights
- Provorov has averaged 23:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).
- In two of 30 games this season, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Provorov has registered a point in a game 14 times this season out of 30 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In 12 of 30 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Provorov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Provorov has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Provorov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|30
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.