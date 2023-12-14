Can we expect Joe Veleno scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Veleno has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 2 0 2 23:06 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 22:11 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

