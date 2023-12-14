The Detroit Red Wings, including Joe Veleno, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a bet on Veleno intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Veleno vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Veleno Season Stats Insights

Veleno has averaged 15:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Veleno has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Veleno has a point in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Veleno has an assist in four of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Veleno has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Veleno has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Veleno Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 3 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

