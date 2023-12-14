Will Jonatan Berggren Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Jonatan Berggren going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonatan Berggren score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Berggren stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Berggren has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Berggren has zero points on the power play.
- Berggren's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
