Will Kent Johnson find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

