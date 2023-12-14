Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lucas County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitmer High School at Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Oregon, OH
- Conference: Three Rivers Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Findlay at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Holland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthony Wayne High School at Fremont Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Fremont, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
