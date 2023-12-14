Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lucas County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitmer High School at Clay High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Oregon, OH
  • Conference: Three Rivers Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Findlay at Springfield High School - Holland

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Holland, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthony Wayne High School at Fremont Ross High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Fremont, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills at Evergreen High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Metamora, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

