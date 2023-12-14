The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Raymond's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Lucas Raymond vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is 0.

In 10 of 28 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 17 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Raymond has an assist in 11 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Raymond has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 3 24 Points 0 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

