The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 322nd.

The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).

Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles allow.

St. Thomas is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.

In home games, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, St. Thomas scored 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).

The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.

At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule