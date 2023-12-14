Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Moritz Seider to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play, Seider has accumulated three goals and eight assists.
- Seider's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:01
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
