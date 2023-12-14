Will Nick Blankenburg Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Nick Blankenburg going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights
- Blankenburg scored in four of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- In three games against the Maple Leafs last season, he took two shots, but did not score a goal.
- He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.
- He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.
Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
