The Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow 3.3 goals per game (92 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 106 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 28 13 13 26 14 16 46.2% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 28 10 14 24 11 13 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 27 5 16 21 11 7 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the league (91 total, 3.2 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players