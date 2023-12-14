The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) are big road favorites (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4, +140 moneyline odds). Thursday's outing starts at 7:30 PM ET from Little Caesars Arena on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 15 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.0%).

This season the Red Wings have 10 wins in the 19 games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina has never played a game this season shorter than -165 moneyline odds.

Detroit has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +140.

Red Wings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Lucas Raymond 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (-161) Moritz Seider 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-154) Robby Fabbri 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) -

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.00 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.00 3.40 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 6-3-1 6.3 4.10 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 4.10 3.30 12 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

