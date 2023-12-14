Red Wings vs. Hurricanes December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seth Jarvis and Lucas Raymond will be two of the top players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games (playing 18:02 per game).
- Detroit's Dylan Larkin has posted 25 total points (1.0 per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists.
- This season, Raymond has 10 goals and 14 assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-2-0 this season, collecting 163 saves and allowing 12 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Carolina, Sebastian Aho has 25 points in 25 games (10 goals, 15 assists).
- Through 28 games, Martin Necas has scored eight goals and picked up 12 assists.
- Jarvis' total of 20 points is via 10 goals and 10 assists.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and made 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (45th in league).
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|12th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|3.79
|2nd
|18th
|3.25
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|22nd
|1st
|34
|Shots
|30.2
|20th
|1st
|25.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|14th
|22.34%
|Power Play %
|22.88%
|10th
|16th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.36%
|23rd
