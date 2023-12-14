Oddsmakers have set player props for Sebastian Aho, Alex DeBrincat and others when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

DeBrincat has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Lucas Raymond has posted 10 goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 at Stars Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 17:37 per game.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.