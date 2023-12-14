Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 14?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sean Kuraly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- Kuraly has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Kuraly has no points on the power play.
- Kuraly averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
