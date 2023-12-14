Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Gostisbehere in that upcoming Red Wings-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 18:31 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in five of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gostisbehere has a point in 11 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 27 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 39.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 1 21 Points 2 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.