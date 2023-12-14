Zachary Werenski will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Werenski's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Werenski has averaged 24:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Werenski has a goal in one of his 28 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 16 of 28 games this year, Werenski has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Werenski has an assist in 16 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Werenski has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

