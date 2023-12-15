Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Allen County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bluffton at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple Christian School - Lima at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath High School at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elida High School at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kenton, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.