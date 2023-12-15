Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Brown County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ripley, OH

Ripley, OH Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League

Southern Hills Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethel Tate at Georgetown Exempted Village