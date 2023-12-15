Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Clermont County, Ohio today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goshen High School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Richmond at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchester High School at Felicity-Franklin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Felicity, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
