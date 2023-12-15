Friday's game at Carver Arena has the Bradley Braves (6-3) matching up with the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on December 15. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for Bradley, who are favored by our model.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, Cleveland State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-8.9)

Bradley (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Bradley's record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, while Cleveland State's is 6-4-0. The Braves are 7-2-0 and the Vikings are 4-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.

Cleveland State loses the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, 195th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.9.

Cleveland State hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 11.4 (138th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.9.

