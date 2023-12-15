The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Bradley Braves (6-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
  • Cleveland State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Braves sit at 288th.
  • The Vikings' 74.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 70.8 the Braves allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Cleveland State is scoring 80.3 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (68.4).
  • At home the Vikings are giving up 61.2 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than they are away (79).
  • At home, Cleveland State makes 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages away (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37%) than on the road (34.7%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Detroit Mercy W 69-58 Wolstein Center
12/5/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 70-57 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Kent State L 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/15/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
12/21/2023 Western Michigan - Wolstein Center
12/28/2023 Oakland - Wolstein Center

