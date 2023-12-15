The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Bradley Braves (6-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Vikings are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Braves sit at 288th.

The Vikings' 74.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 70.8 the Braves allow to opponents.

Cleveland State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

At home Cleveland State is scoring 80.3 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (68.4).

At home the Vikings are giving up 61.2 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than they are away (79).

At home, Cleveland State makes 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages away (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37%) than on the road (34.7%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule