Cleveland State vs. Bradley: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Bradley Braves (6-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Cleveland State matchup.
Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cleveland State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bradley Moneyline
|Cleveland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bradley (-9.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bradley (-9.5)
|140.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Cleveland State vs. Bradley Betting Trends
- Cleveland State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- The Vikings have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in three of three chances this year.
- Bradley has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.
- In the Braves' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.