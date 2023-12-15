The Bradley Braves (6-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-9.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-9.5) 140.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Cleveland State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Vikings have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in three of three chances this year.

Bradley has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

In the Braves' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.