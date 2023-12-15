Cleveland State vs. Bradley December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (5-3) play the Bradley Braves (6-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Cleveland State Games
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 13.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duke Deen: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Bradley Players to Watch
Cleveland State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|188th
|75
|Points Scored
|77.6
|130th
|151st
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|143rd
|209th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|34.5
|129th
|315th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13.1
|18th
|96th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|160th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.6
|222nd
|183rd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|160th
