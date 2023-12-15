Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clinton County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clermont Northeastern at East Clinton

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lees Creek, OH

Lees Creek, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanchester High School at Felicity-Franklin