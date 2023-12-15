Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Columbiana County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbiana High School at Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leetonia High School at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- Conference: Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
