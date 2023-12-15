Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lorain High School at Shaw High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: East Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland, OH Conference: Lake Erie League

Lake Erie League How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, OH Conference: Suburban League

Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Warrensville Heights at Garfield Heights High School