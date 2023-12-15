Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lorain High School at Shaw High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: East Cleveland, OH
  • Conference: Lake Erie League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Jefferson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Dayton, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at North Royalton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: North Royalton, OH
  • Conference: Suburban League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Warrensville Heights at Garfield Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Garfield Heights, OH
  • Conference: Lake Erie League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

