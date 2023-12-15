Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lorain High School at Shaw High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: East Cleveland, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson High School at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warrensville Heights at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
