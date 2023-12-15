Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Defiance County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School - Sherwood at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbold High School at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
