High school basketball is on the schedule today in Defiance County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairview High School - Sherwood at Continental High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Continental, OH

Continental, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Archbold High School at Ayersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance Senior High School