Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delaware County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delaware Hayes at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville South High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
