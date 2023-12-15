Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winton Woods at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Miami at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyoming High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota East High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
