Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Horizon teams will take the court across two games on Friday in college basketball action. That includes the Milwaukee Panthers squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lantz Arena.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.