Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lorain County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lorain High School at Shaw High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: East Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland, OH Conference: Lake Erie League

Lake Erie League How to Stream: Watch Here

Avon High School at Elyria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Elyria, OH

Elyria, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Keystone High School at Oberlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Oberlin, OH

Oberlin, OH Conference: Patriot Athletic Conference

Patriot Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcanum High School at Preble Shawnee High School