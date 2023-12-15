Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lorain County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lorain High School at Shaw High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: East Cleveland, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avon High School at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keystone High School at Oberlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- Conference: Patriot Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.