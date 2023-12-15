Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Madison County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel Tate at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shekinah Christian School at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Christian Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.