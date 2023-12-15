Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Mahoning County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waterloo High School at Lowellville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lowellville, OH

Lowellville, OH Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sebring McKinley

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sebring, OH

Sebring, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Poland Seminary at Girard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Girard, OH

Girard, OH Conference: Northeast 8

Northeast 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbiana High School at Valley Christian School