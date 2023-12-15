Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Marion County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Valley High School - Bidwell at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Fork High School at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
